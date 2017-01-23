Vulgar messages left on Osceola Middle School teacher’s voicemail

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County School board members are looking into an incident involving a student at Osceola Middle school and several of the teachers that work there.

Educators complained to school leaders and administration after several teachers said they received vulgar and inappropriate voice messages from a student.

One teacher claims the calls have been happening since December.

In one voicemail, the student said he was a friend of one of the teacher’s students and was told to call and say these things. He went on to call the teacher inappropriate names, suggested vulgar sexual innuendos and used racial slurs.

The teacher said the message was left on her home answering machine.

According to district representative, Lisa Wolf, the student was disciplined and will remain at the school.

Wolf said the student’s schedule was adjusted so he would have no interaction with the teachers involved.