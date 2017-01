COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s official! We have the name of the next Star Wars movie!

Episode 8 will be titled “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Disney made the announcement on the official Star Wars Facebook page this morning. The movie is written and directed by Rian Johnson. J.J. Abrams is serving as executive producer.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will hit theaters on December 15.