Strong storm topples trees, destroys roofs in Pasco

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – People who live in the Colony Hills Community knew something bad was brewing on Sunday night.

“It was gusty,” said resident Gary Bell. “The winds would go up 35, 40, 45 miles an hour.  Then, they’d let up.”

Bell and his wife were on the back porch when the saw something flying through the air.

“We looked around the corner and his roof had lifted up,” Bell said about his neighbor’s home. “It came down between the two houses like a teepee.”

Just down the road, another home took a beating.

“All of a sudden I look out the window and I see all this stuff flying,” said resident Bob Gurdak.

He had the football game on, but the howling wind disrupted it when it caused part of his roof to crash down.

“It just peeled this off like it was a piece of paper,” Gurdak said.

People in other parts of Pasco County dealt with minor flooding and downed trees.

No injuries were reported.

