Rubio to support Rex Tillerson’s nomination for secretary of state

WASHINGTON (AP) – Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Monday that he support President Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of state.

Rubio clashed with the nominee, Rex Tillerson, at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing earlier this month. Rubio bridled at Tillerson’s refusal to label Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” or condemn human rights violations in Saudi Arabia and the Philippines in strong enough terms. Trump defeated Rubio for the GOP presidential nomination last year.

Tillerson picked up the tepid support of two influential Republicans on Sunday – Arizona’s John McCain and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The two expressed concerns but said they believed Tillerson would be an effective advocate for U.S. interests.

The committee votes on Monday afternoon.