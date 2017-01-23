Reward for info on dog found with nose, ears cut off increased to $35,000

DETROIT, Mich. (WFLA) – The Michigan Humane Society, along with new supporters, has upped the reward seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever brutally disfigured a dog.

The Rottweiler was found with its ears and nose cut off last week.

The Humane Society is now offering a $35,000 reward for informing leading to a conviction.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, one of MHS’ lead cruelty investigators.

“This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Ramos urged anyone with information regarding the dog’s maiming to call the MHS hotline.