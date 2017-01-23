Rays trade Forsythe to Dodgers for pitcher Jose De Leon

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced Monday the trade of second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jose De Leon.

“We are very excited to add Jose De León to the Rays organization. He’s a talented starting pitching prospect who can soon become a key member of our major league rotation,” said Senior Vice President, Baseball Operations/General Manager Erik Neander.

“It’s a bittersweet day, though, as we part ways with Logan Forsythe in this trade. He’s not only a first-class player, but he’s also a great teammate and leader in the clubhouse. We will miss him, and we thank him for all he did as a Ray.”

De Leon, 24, made four starts for the Dodgers last September and is 23-13 with 446 strikeouts in his 67-game career.

The Puerto Rico native was selected by the Dodgers in the 24th round of the 2013 June Draft and made his professional debut that season.

The Rays also agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with free agent right-handed pitcher Shawn Tolleson.

There are 21 days until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.