Neograft from Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery

New Advances In Hair Restoration For Men and Women

It is estimated that 50 million men and approximately 30 million women suffer from male/female pattern baldness or thinning hair. In recent years, there have been many technological advances in hair restoration surgery and patients are realizing that they can remedy their baldness or hair loss utilziing technology such as Neograft®. In this interview with Aesthetic Insider™, Joshua Kreithen, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon with Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery in Sarasota, FL discusses this exciting breakthrough technology. According to Dr. Kreithen, NeoGraft® utilizes a technique called follicular unit extraction (FUE), in which natural groups of up to four hair follicles at a time are taken from an area of healthy hair (usually the back of the head), and strategically placed where the patient’s hair is missing or thinning. This technique produces results that look more natural compared to traditional procedures. FUE also makes NeoGraft® the least invasive transplantation procedure for hair restoration. To learn more, visit www.sarasota-med.com.

What are the current options to treat hair loss?

As we age, some of the hair follicles on the head stop reproducing which leads to a typical baldness pattern. In many cases it’s minimal, but for some individuals it can be the majority of their hair. Hair does not have a required function. Usually it’s purely an aesthetic issue as most people choose to get hair grafting or hair restoration performed so that they look and feel better about themselves. There are actually many options available including topical treatments in the forms of shampoos, prescription serums and oral supplements. These may work on thinning hair but if true hair loss has occurred then surgical hair transplantation restoration is the only option. At Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery Center we use the Neograft system, although there are other brands and technology available for hair replacement including robotic treatments.

How were hair transplant procedures performed in the past?

In the past, as we do now, a doctor would take hair from an area of the scalp with an abundance of hair (generally the back of the head) and transplant it to where the hair loss has occurred. The difference is the method of how the hair was taken. For large baldness patterns a doctor might have used a hair flap procedure which involves surgery and anesthesia. They would literally take an area of the scalp containing thousands of hairs, cut it out and replace the bald scalp with the flap. While instantly effective it could lead to complication and required a lot of skill. Other methods still involve cutting out a piece of scalp, generally a thin line in the back of the head, and then dissecting it into several hundred grafts and surgically transplanting it into the desired location. This procedure often resulted in what looked like dolls hair and patients were not always happy. Both of these procedures could leave behind an obvious scar. Luckily, surgical advancements now provide far superior results with less risk and less downtime. The results are also far more natural in appearance.

What is NeoGraft and why did you select it for your practice?

I was actually trained in hair transplantation many years ago but elected not to go forward with it in my practice because I really didn’t feel that the effort and the risk were worth it because the results I had seen were not that great. Then a few years ago, when the NeoGraft technology debuted, I was really impressed with the natural results and the ease of the procedure to the patient so I decided to give it a chance. Essentially, Neograft uses a small hand-held suction device that gently sucks out the hair follicle. Instead of having to cut out a strip in the back of the hair from ear to ear, we can now harvest several hundred grafts, maintain the hair, and not have to cut anything out. The device takes 3 to 4 hairs at a time from various parts of the back of the head. For example, if you have an area the size of a grape where there may be 500 hairs in the back of the head, and only take out 100 of those hairs and leave the other 400 in a regular pattern, when they grow back it will all appear normal. There will be no scar and eventually everything will be regular. So, in essence, we can harvest up to 2500 hairs from the back of the head and as things heal quickly it will appear as though no hair was removed at all. Those 2500 hairs can be transplanted to the front of the head, or the balding area, and create a great head of hair on the patient.

Does the NeoGraft procedure look natural?

Yes. With the NeoGraft system we have learned to place the hairs in a very natural way in what’s called an irregular pattern so that it looks very natural. This might sound contradictory but if you look at hair under a microscope you will see that it doesn’t grow in straight patterns, thereby it needs to not be transplanted in straight patterns but in a more irregular fashion to make it look natural. This really is technological advancement in how artistically the hairs are placed using the natural hairline.

What is the recovery time?

It typically take about 3 to 6 months for those newly transplanted hair follicles to “wake up”, start growing and create that full-hair effect. Although, the downtime is minimal after the procedure and most of my patients are basically back to normal within 24 to 48 hours.

Does the hair regrow where you’ve taken out those follicles?

Well, the hair doesn’t regrow in the back of the head, but we leave enough density of hair follicles so it doesn’t look as though any hair has been removed.

Can you explain briefly how you move the follicles from the back to the front of the head?

Particularly for men, but some women too, the hair follicle pattern almost looks like a vortex or hurricane swirl. If you look at the top of the head, there is a center point and the hair is growing in a spiral pattern. We know the angle of how the hair grows from the scalp, so we use that natural pattern and make small incisions and place each hair follicle unit into one of those tiny incisions so that when the hair grows back it’s growing in the exact angle that it should naturally. The density and angle of each hair follicle is perfect and looks absolutely natural.

In a one day session, how much coverage can you give to the front of the head? Is it significant coverage?

It depends on the extent of hair loss that the patient has, but 2500 grafts, the amount for a one day session, should cover and fill in the front of the hair and make an anterior hairline up to the top of the scalp. For people with a large amount of hair loss it might take a second session, but the majority of patients I see can obtain a great result with 2500 grafts.

Can you explain the platelet rich plasma (PRP) treatment for hair restoration?

This is additional therapy that we use with hair grafting. We also use it in combination with other plastic surgery procedures too. PRP is a procedure where we remove a small amount of blood from the patient and then use a device which filters it until we’re left with pure plasma. The plasma contains growth factors that are injected into the scalp after the hairs have been placed. The principle is that those growth factors stimulate the hair follicles to grow more quickly with a higher rate of success, and an added vibrancy. For example, in a normal NeoGraft procedure we expect to retain approximately 80% of the transplanted hairs. If we add in the PRP treatment, we generally see that 90% to 95% of those hairs become vibrant and make it to the full growth cycle. So it’s just something extra that we can do to boost the success rate and deliver even better results to the patient.

What is the difference of NeoGraft and some of the other restoration procedures that are available?

The NeoGraft is not a robot although the technology is very elegant. Basically, we’re using a very tiny vacuum device that allows us to suction out the hair follicles in a very gentle way, keep them alive, and then transplant them to the back of the scalp. The technology is sound, it works fantastic, is reasonably economical to perform, and gives great results. I’ve been waiting a long time for something like this to come out because, as I said earlier, the traditional way was to use an excision strip device which leaves a scar. Now we can enjoy a scarless result.

What is the NEO LTS Light System you use?

It is a high frequency of light. It’s not quite a laser, but the light energy that is used by this device helps to stimulate hair growth. We use it after the procedure is complete (like PRP) as it is another aid in helping to stimulate the newly transplanted follicles to wake up more quickly, and to be more vibrant and healthy.

Is the quality of hair the same, texture and color as before?

Yes, when the hair grows back it is almost identical to the hair in the follicles when they were harvested. It’s really a nice result as the hair in the back of the head is often the thickest most vibrant hair so essentially wherever we place it, the front of the hairline or the top of the head, it’s typically thick, healthy, vibrant hair and gives the patient a really great result.

Who is the ideal candidate for hair restoration?

The most common patient that we see is an older male patient with male pattern baldness. In terms of who is a candidate for hair restoration, healthy male individuals and also women, who don’t necessarily have pattern baldness, but do have thinning hair are great candidates. I’d say those are the two most common patients we see — middle-aged to older gentlemen with male pattern baldness and middle-aged to older women with some hair thinning.

To learn more about Dr. Joshua Kreithen and Neograft for hair restoration, visit http://www.sarasota-med.com.