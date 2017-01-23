National Pie Day

Jessica Yuen from Young Chef’s Academy is here to celebrate pie day!
Peach Pie with Candied Bacon Streusel
Pie Dough
Ingredients
½ cup butter, unsalted
¼ cup whole milk
½ Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ Tbsp. corn starch
1 Tbsp. sugar
¾ tsp salt
Equipment
Bench knife or knife to cut the butter
Mixing bowls
Measuring cups/spoons
Pastry blender
Whisk
Plastic bowl scraper
Plastic wrap
- Cut the butter into small pieces and place in the freezer.
- In a small bowl, mix together the milk and vinegar. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- In a shallow bowl, add the flour, cornstarch, sugar and salt; whisk together.
- Using a pastry blender, cut the butter into the flour mixture until the butter is about the size of peas.
- Add the milk mixture and toss together until the dough just holds together. Don’t overwork the dough.
- Scrape the dough out onto a piece of plastic wrap; wrap it and shape it into a disk. Place it in the refrigerator for up to 30 minutes, or longer. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week or wrapped well in the freezer for 2 months.
Filling
Ingredients
For the filling:
¾ cup sugar (brown, white or a combination)
¾ cup all-purpose flour
1/8 tsp salt
6 cups peach slices (about 2 ½ lb. whole peaches)
1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and scraped
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
For the streusel topping:
¾ cup brown sugar
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup old-fashioned oats
½ cup candied vanilla bacon
¼ tsp salt
½ cup butter, softened
Equipment
9-inch pie plate
Measuring cups/spoons
Knife
Cutting board
Mixing bowls
Foil or pie shield
- Line a 9-inch pie pan with the pastry, and refrigerate while you make the filling. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
- Mix the sugar, flour and salt. Toss with the peaches, vanilla bean seeds and lemon juice. Spoon into the crust.
- Make the topping by combining the brown sugar, flour, oats and bacon, then mixing in the soft butter until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the topping over the filling.
- Place the pie on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, reduce the oven heat to 350 degrees F, and bake for 40 minutes more, until the filling bubbles. Cover the edges of the pie with foil or a pie shield if they brown too quickly. You can also shield the streusel with foil if it’s overbrowning.
- Remove the pie from the oven, and cool it completely before slicing.
Yield: about 8-10 servings
Candied Vanilla Bacon
Ingredients
1 lb. thick cut hardwood smoked bacon
½ cup brown sugar
1 vanilla bean, split in half lengthwise and seeds scraped
Equipment
2 sheet pans lined with wire racks
Mixing bowl
Paring knife
Rubber spatula
Tongs
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Combine the vanilla bean seeds and the brown sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Place the bacon on a sheet pan lined with a wire rack. Lay the bacon on the rack in a single layer.
- Spread the brown sugar evenly over the bacon slices.
- Bake until browned and crispy, approximately 25 minutes. Cool.
Yield: about 16 slices