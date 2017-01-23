National Pie Day

daytimewebstaff Published:
pie

Jessica Yuen from Young Chef’s Academy is here to celebrate pie day!

Peach Pie with Candied Bacon Streusel

Pie Dough

Ingredients

½ cup butter, unsalted

¼ cup whole milk

½ Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ Tbsp. corn starch

1 Tbsp. sugar

¾ tsp salt

 

Equipment

Bench knife or knife to cut the butter

Mixing bowls

Measuring cups/spoons

Pastry blender

Whisk

Plastic bowl scraper

Plastic wrap

 

  1. Cut the butter into small pieces and place in the freezer.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the milk and vinegar. Refrigerate until ready to use.
  3. In a shallow bowl, add the flour, cornstarch, sugar and salt; whisk together.
  4. Using a pastry blender, cut the butter into the flour mixture until the butter is about the size of peas.
  5. Add the milk mixture and toss together until the dough just holds together. Don’t overwork the dough.
  6. Scrape the dough out onto a piece of plastic wrap; wrap it and shape it into a disk. Place it in the refrigerator for up to 30 minutes, or longer. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to a week or wrapped well in the freezer for 2 months.

 

Filling

Ingredients

For the filling:

¾ cup sugar (brown, white or a combination)

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp salt

6 cups peach slices (about 2 ½  lb. whole peaches)

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and scraped

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

 

For the streusel topping:

¾ cup brown sugar

¾ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup old-fashioned oats

½ cup candied vanilla bacon

¼ tsp salt

½ cup butter, softened

 

Equipment

9-inch pie plate

Measuring cups/spoons

Knife

Cutting board

Mixing bowls

Foil or pie shield

 

  1. Line a 9-inch pie pan with the pastry, and refrigerate while you make the filling. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Mix the sugar, flour and salt. Toss with the peaches, vanilla bean seeds and lemon juice. Spoon into the crust.
  3. Make the topping by combining the brown sugar, flour, oats and bacon, then mixing in the soft butter until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the topping over the filling.
  4. Place the pie on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, reduce the oven heat to 350 degrees F, and bake for 40 minutes more, until the filling bubbles. Cover the edges of the pie with foil or a pie shield if they brown too quickly. You can also shield the streusel with foil if it’s overbrowning.
  5. Remove the pie from the oven, and cool it completely before slicing.

 

Yield: about 8-10 servings

 

Candied Vanilla Bacon

Ingredients

1 lb. thick cut hardwood smoked bacon

½ cup brown sugar

1 vanilla bean, split in half lengthwise and seeds scraped

 

Equipment

2 sheet pans lined with wire racks

Mixing bowl

Paring knife

Rubber spatula

Tongs

 

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Combine the vanilla bean seeds and the brown sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.
  3. Place the bacon on a sheet pan lined with a wire rack. Lay the bacon on the rack in a single layer.
  4. Spread the brown sugar evenly over the bacon slices.
  5. Bake until browned and crispy, approximately 25 minutes. Cool.

 

Yield: about 16 slices

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s