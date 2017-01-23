Hernando family hopes son who vanished during work road trip will be found alive

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s day eight in the search for a Spring Hill man who vanished while driving home from Jacksonville for his job.

30-year-old Paul Marvella was last seen on Sunday Jan. 15, after making a delivery for work in Jacksonville.

Over the weekend, his SUV was found in Alachua County off of Interstate-75 at Paynes Prairie Preserve.

The SUV had crashed but no one was found inside.

That didn’t bring comfort to Paul Marvella’s dad, George. “Heartbreak,” is how he described his feelings.

Troopers told George Marvella his son made it out of the SUV after it crashed. But, what they told him next upset him.

“When I got talking to the divers and the sheriff, and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department and they started telling me what was all there, my heart kind of sank.”

What’s there is a floating island. A 20-foot trench and mud that’s hard to get out of.

I would like to think it’s a rescue. But from my experience, I know it might just be a recovery.”

The last person to talk to Paul was his coworker sometime between 7:30 and 8 last Sunday night.

When the coworker tried to call him back just 40 minutes later, the phone went to voicemail over and over again.

“My son is a good man . This is unfortunately a tragedy that didn’t need to happen.”

This is still being treated as a missing person’s case and highway patrol and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office aren’t calling it quits just yet.

“Either way I would like my son back. If it is a recovery I want to place him at rest and if it’s a rescue I want to hug him.”

On Monday, divers, search dogs and a helicopter will be used in Alachua County to try and find George and Wendy’s 30 year-old son.