Hearing set Thursday to determine counsel for Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A hearing is scheduled Thursday to determine whether Markeith Loyd is capable of representing himself.
Court records show that Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Fred Lauten will preside Thursday morning over a “determination of counsel” hearing for Loyd.
Loyd is charged in the murders of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.
During an expletive-laced court appearance last week that ended when he said “(expletive) you” to Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney, Loyd said he plans to defend himself.
Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 while attempting to capture Loyd. Dixon was fatally shot at her home in December.
