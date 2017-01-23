Hearing set Thursday to determine counsel for Markeith Loyd

Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A hearing is scheduled Thursday to determine whether Markeith Loyd is capable of representing himself.

Court records show that Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Fred Lauten will preside Thursday morning over a “determination of counsel” hearing for Loyd.

Loyd is charged in the murders of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

During an expletive-laced court appearance last week that ended when he said “(expletive) you” to Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney, Loyd said he plans to defend himself.

Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 while attempting to capture Loyd. Dixon was fatally shot at her home in December.

