Drivers duped by odometer rollback rampant in Florida

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – One might think digital odometers would make rolling back the miles on a used car a lot harder. But digital devices sold over the internet has made it easier than ever, and Floridians are getting ripped off.

Carfax estimates tens of thousands of cars in Florida have rolled back odometers. Mary Ellen Morgan, in Brooksville, just purchased one.

Morgan found a 2006 Honda Odyssey for sale on Craig’s List. The seller agreed to a price of just under $5,000 and said the car had 108,000 miles on it. Morgan and her husband drove to Tampa with cash in hand and met the sellers at a Target parking lot, near the Brandon mall.

Morgan was in a hurry to buy a van to transport her granddaughter, whom she is raising. Her own 2003 Honda Odyssey was recently totaled in a car accident, and she was given only about $3,500 in an insurance settlement to replace it.

The van looked great, Morgan said, until she was almost home. Dashboard warning lights came on during the drive and then when she arrived home, something worse: She flipped up the car visor to reveal an oil change sticker. The oil was changed in October and – get this – it had $175,121 miles then. A Carfax report shows that a few months later, the van had 177,152 miles on it when it sold at auction on Jan. 2.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Morgan said. “I just trusted them, like a dummy.”

Morgan turned to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken for help getting to the bottom of this mess. She’s afraid to drive the van now and wants her money back. As you might expect, the seller is no longer returning her text messages. After repeated emails, the seller emailed back and told Morgan she was confused and they had not sold her a car.

This same seller has at least one other car listed for sale on Craig’s List, with similar mileage, and Morgan worries someone else could get ripped off.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has this case for review, and the state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reviewing the case, too.

The title of the van is listed to Zorayce Claret Marcano Castillo. 8 On Your Side went to the Tampa home listed on the title, but no one answered. In Florida, in a car that is 10 years old or older, the seller can list “exempt” for mileage on the title. But it is against federal law to roll back the odometer and lie to the consumer.

A web search quickly turned up numerous videos showing how to roll back the miles on digital displays. It’s a simple as plugging in a device and scrolling down to find your car model and typing in the mileage you want.

Beth Frady, a spokeswoman for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, urges consumers to never pay in cash for their vehicles and to have cars checked out by their own mechanic before they purchase the vehicle.

The department also offers these tips to consumers:

– When buying a vehicle in Florida, it is incumbent upon the buyer to check to see if the information being disclosed about the vehicle is correct.

– The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles offers a vehicle information check online where customers can enter Title or VIN numbers for vehicles and check title information.

– Ask to see the title.

– Look for any primary or secondary brand(s) on the title. (For your reference, a brand is a descriptive label assigned to a vehicle that appears on that vehicle’s title, which identifies the vehicle’s current or prior condition, such as junk, salvage or flood.)

– Look to see if any other jurisdictions have placed a brand on the title.

-If the name of the registered owner does not match the person selling the vehicle, ask more questions about the vehicle history.

-If there are erasure marks or if it appears the title was altered in some way, that is a red flag and customers should do more research into that vehicle.

– The seller must complete the “Transfer of Title by Seller” section of the title when it is being sold. Make sure the odometer disclosure matches what is on the vehicle itself. Customers also want to make sure that the registered owner has signed the title.

-Inspect the vehicle in person before purchasing.

-Look in the driver door to see if there is a sticker indicating that repair or replacement of the odometer has occurred. This should be reflected on the title as well.

– Customers can also purchase a private vehicle history report for more detailed information on the car.

-A seller must disclose the correct odometer reading and brands on the title.

-If a seller does not properly disclose they may commit title fraud and would be subject to a criminal investigation.

-The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles relies on the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration’s National Motor Vehicle Title and Insurance System information to properly title vehicles that cross state lines.

-We encourage customers who feel they have been a victim of fraud to file a complaint with the department or contact local law enforcement.

-Customers must be their own advocate when making a major investment like the purchase of a vehicle. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles provides great resources for customers on our website.

Other resources to turn to, if you worry you may be a victim: