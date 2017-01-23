Bartow burglar steals surveillance cameras from car wash

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bartow Police Department is asking for your help to identify a car wash burglary suspect.

The burglary occurred at Water Works Car Wash on Saturday January 21, 2017 around 6 in the morning.

Police believe the suspect, whose photo was captured on video surveillance, is responsible for stealing four video surveillance cameras from the business.

Officials said the suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic male 18-25 years old, sporting a goatee.

The suspect is seen in the footage wearing a Florida Gators hooded sweatshirt with the word “Gators” across the front.

Please call Detective Jason Griffith at 863-534-5034 if you have any additional information to help find this suspect.