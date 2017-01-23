9 new hotels expected to open in Orlando area in 2017

ap By Published:
Hotel Front Desk
File image: Thinkstock

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Nine new hotels are expected to open in the Orlando area this year.

STR, which globally tracks the hotel industry, reports that the new hotels will open about 1,300 rooms for tourists to the region.

STR tells the Orlando Sentinel that even more construction is planned: Over 25 new properties are expected to bring an additional 5,200 hotel rooms to Orlando, Sanford and Kissimmee in 2018.

At Orlando International Airport, an ongoing $1.1 billion expansion project includes renovations to the 445-room Hyatt hotel.

Maria Triscari of the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce said the increasing number of hotels matches a surge in attractions coming to the central Florida tourism corridor. Triscari said that surge includes about $1 billion in new and planned development.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s