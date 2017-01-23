3,000+ without power after storm plows through Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) — Some Tampa Bay residents woke up to power outages in their neighborhoods after a strong storm system moved through the area Sunday night.

On Monday morning, TECO reported that about 1,600 customers were without power in the Auburndale area of Polk County. Crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

Another 700 customers were without power in the Plant City area, according to TECO. Crews are also investigating the problem there.

On Monday morning, Duke Energy reported that about 2,000 customers were without power in the Highpoint area of Pinellas County. There were also scattered outages in South Pinellas County, St. Petersburg, Gulfport, Pinellas Park and Clearwater.

The storm knocked out power at Bayonet Medical Center in Pasco County on Sunday, however, the hospital’s generator system provided backup power.