Tree down near Plant City causing traffic and power outages

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A tree is down in Plant City causing power outages.

The tree fell by US 92 near Bethlehem Road blocking both lanes of traffic.

If drivers are in the area, they will need to detour by taking Rogers to Glen Harwell to Bethlehem.

Crews are on the way, and TECO crews are working on power lines nearby.

WFLA News Channel 8 received the viewer’s tip around 2:45 in the afternoon.

