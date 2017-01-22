Tree down near Plant City causing traffic and power outages

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A tree is down in Plant City causing power outages.
The tree fell by US 92 near Bethlehem Road blocking both lanes of traffic.
If drivers are in the area, they will need to detour by taking Rogers to Glen Harwell to Bethlehem.
Crews are on the way, and TECO crews are working on power lines nearby.
WFLA News Channel 8 received the viewer’s tip around 2:45 in the afternoon.
Stay tuned for updates.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.