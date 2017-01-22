The Latest: Power outages around the Tampa Bay

(WFLA) — Many residents are experiencing power outages as thunderstorm continue around the Tampa Bay area.

An operator at Bayonet Point Hospital said the building was without power, but now the generator has restored power. The hospital is also reportedly not accepting new patients at this time.

According to WFLA News Channel 8’s outages tracking system, about 1500 customers have lost power in Brooksville.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for all updates on outages throughout the night.