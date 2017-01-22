New Zaxby’s opening on W. Hillsborough Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new Zaxby’s restaurant is opening in Tampa on Monday.

The favorite for fried chicken fingers and wings is opening at 11619 West Hillsborough Avenue.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is the fifth Zaxby’s in Hillsborough County and the 11th in the Tampa area.