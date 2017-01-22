Manatee County Emergency Management encourages severe weather readiness

Manatee County, Fla. (WFLA) – With strong thunderstorms and tornadoes expected across much of the Southeast U.S., Manatee County Emergency Management is encouraging all residents and visitors to be prepared when severe weather threatens the area.

The National Weather Service Tampa is watching a strong cold front that will move through the area on Sunday. A squall line will develop just ahead of this front, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some severe storms are likely and a few tornadoes will also be possible. Some of the Florida Gulf Coast could receive damaging winds, thunderstorms, periods of heavy rain that could cause street flooding, lightning, possible tornadoes, and some minor coastal flooding in some areas.

Manatee County residents and visitors are encouraged to stay aware of the weather forecast from the National Weather Service and from local news media – including social media and through NOAA Weather Radios. The County’s free CodeRed notification system should be included in residents’ and visitors’ readiness planning.

This severe weather is expected to arrive just one day before Florida’s statewide Severe Weather Awareness Week. Severe Weather Awareness Week is an opportunity to collaborate with the schools and emergency response agencies throughout the state to educate Floridians about all types of severe weather that may occur. Manatee County Emergency Management is participating on social media with education and awareness about our state’s most common types of severe weather. The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners will be presenting the Severe Weather Awareness Week Proclamation on Tuesday. As a part of this awareness week, everyone is also encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning by practicing their tornado plans.

What Actions Should You Take To Be Prepared?

Have a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio and battery backup to receive important weather and other emergency-related warnings. With a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio, you can monitor current weather conditions and forecasts for your local area. These radios also have an alert feature which will sound an alarm – followed by important weather information – whenever a watch or warning is issued for your area

Discuss thunderstorm safety with all members of your household or business.

Locate the safest rooms of your home or business that can help provide protection for you and your family or your employees. This room should be located away from all windows.

Check the weather forecast before leaving for extended periods outdoors and watch for signs of approaching storms while outside. Postpone outdoor activities if storms are imminent.

More information:

http://www.mymanatee.org/home/government/departments/utilities/code_red_sign_up.html

http://www.floridadisaster.org/swaw/

http://www.weather.gov/tbw/

http://www.spc.noaa.gov/faq/tornado/safety.html