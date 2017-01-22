Storm Damage: Tree crushes house in Citrus Co.

HOLDER, Fla. (WFLA) — 67-year-old Peck Wells was in the family room of his house in Holder watching television when a large tree in the backyard fell onto the house on Sunday night.

The tree crushed the back half of the house, including the room Wells was in.

Part of the branch penetrated the kitchen. The family room was completely demolished.

Wells refused medical treatment and is now at a relative’s house for the night.

Family members said Wells lived in the home with his wife and other family members for 48 years.

“Our family is okay. That’s the main thing,” homeowner Kathy Wells said.

“I came around the corner and I’m hollering for my husband to come help me with the girls to get them calmed down because a big tree limb had just come through my kitchen. I had no idea what else had happened in the house.”

“I felt like I was going to throw up. It was just unreal,” said Ashley Hicks, who also lives in the home.

“I said a prayer of thanks that everyone was okay. I ran down and hugged our girls. They were at the neighbors.”