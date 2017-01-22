Holden house smashed when tree falls due to weather

HOLDEN, Fla. (WFLA) — 67-year-old Peck Wells was in the family room at his house in Holden watching television when a large tree in the backyard fell into the house.
The tree crushed the back half of the house, including the room he was in.
Part of the branch penetrated the kitchen, but the family room was completely demolished.
Wells refused medical treatment and is now at a relatives house for the night. Family members said Wells lived in the home with his wife and other family members for 48 years.
