High-wind warning issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A high-wind warning was issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Sunday morning.

Wind gusts of 30 to 33 mph were reported Sunday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

High-profile vehicles should use caution due to the wind gusts.

Troopers will continue to monitor the span for motorists’ safety.

Severe weather is expected to move into the Tampa Bay area on Sunday afternoon.

