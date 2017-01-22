Hernando County residents prepare for high water tonight

PICNIC ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents on Picnic Island in Hernando County are bracing for high water tonight, and it’s not the first time.

That area along the marshy coast was flooded by Hurricane Hermine last year and most famously during the No Name Storm of 1993.

Tonight homeowners who live in stilted houses are moving their cars and trucks to the top of a low bridge in an effort to keep them dry as the storm and high tide approach.

Kent Eppley remembers what he went through during Tropical Storm Hermine and doesn’t want to go through that again.

“I had to bring my jeep up that night I woke up at one am and sure enough water was already up to my house I had to drive in and then I had to walk back to my house in that stuff that night that wasn’t any fun,” Eppley said.

Along U.S.19 near Weeki Wachee traffic lights are swaying wildly in the breeze as periodic showers move in form the Gulf and Hernando just had a tornado warning.

The feeling here is that he worst is yet to come.