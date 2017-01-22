First look at today’s storm damages

(WFLA) — As thunderstorm and tornado warnings spread across the Tampa Bay area, residents were hit with damages from high winds.

Road Patrol Deputies said they are also seeing some damage in the Holiday area, including a tree down at the 3300 block of Maitland Drive. They recommend all Pasco County residents seek shelter inside.

Multiple residents in Pasco have already experienced damages from high winds as of 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Pasco County Emergency Operation Center reports the following damages:

29708 Forest Glen Drive, Zephyrhills: The roof removed from the porch.

4223 Craftsbury Drive, New Port Richey: Large tree fell into the road.

35132 Colony Hills Drive, Zephyrhills: Piece of roof came off.

6119 Ridgewood Drive, Zephyrhills: Roof came off mobile home.

No shelters are open in Pasco County.

But, Hernando County has one shelter open at this time. The Enrichment Center is located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd in Brooksville.

