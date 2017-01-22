Dogs donate blood to save other pets lives in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dogs and dog owners came to BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Tampa Saturday to donate blood and save other pets lives.

Like humans, dogs and cats often need blood transfusions during emergencies or surgery which is why veterinarians at BluePearl began the blood bank program. The donated blood is used at BluePearl’s specialty and emergency hospitals in the Tampa Bay area and also in other clinics throughout Florida. With hospitals that stay open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, BluePearl veterinarians always maintain the staff, equipment and supplies they need for medical emergencies. And one of those supplies is blood. Donated plasma and packed red blood cells help dogs and cats who have suffered trauma, swallowed poison, developed auto-immune diseases or heat stroke, or undergone surgery.

Cats can also participate in the program.

The donors Saturday include 126 dogs and 27 cats, with the support of dozens of very generous pet owners. Cats and dogs who donate also get some benefits, at no cost to their owners. These include a free physical exam, complete blood work-up and tests for heartworm and other infectious diseases.

To donate, dogs and cats must be in good health and must meet certain other requirements which can be found here https://bluepearlvet.com/tampa-fl/veterinarians/blood-bank.

Photo Credit: BluePearl Veterinary Partners