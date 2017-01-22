Clearwater brush fire causes damages

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A brush fire in Pinellas County is currently growing due to windy weather conditions across Florida.

The brush fire began off of 29081 U.S. Highway 19 North. around 1:30 this afternoon. Clearwater Fire and Rescue crews are on scene.

Officials say two acres of brush are burning, causing threats to building structures.

High winds have created problems in spreading the fire in the power line easement behind several homes. No homes have been damaged, but there has been some damage to fences and other items.

The fire has been contained at this time and there are no injuries.

Officials say this fire may cause traffic delays, so plan accordingly.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates on this fire.