Citrus County brush fire forces residents to evacuate

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus County Fire and Rescue crews are battling a large brush fire.

The fire is located on Ash White Terrace, just north of Seven Rivers Hospital. Residents within 5 miles of the area have been asked to evacuate.

Officials said, due to the high winds, this fire is spreading quickly.

Officials sent an Alert Citrus message to residents North and East to evacuate if they were in within a five mile radius of the fire location.

Again, Fire Rescue is on scene actively fighting this fire and are asking that if you receive this Alert Citrus message to please evacuate the area until they can get the fire under control.

Officials and WFLA News Channel 8 will advise you as soon as the fire is under control.