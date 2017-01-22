Bogus bongs or bogus lawsuits? Pipe maker sues Florida stores over fakes

ap By Published:
Bong
File Image: Think Stock

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Don’t want to bum your buzz, but that expensive bong you got cheap to smoke your pot may be bogus.

High-end German glass water pipe maker Roor and its American licensee are filing lawsuits against smoke shops and mom-and-pop convenience stores in Florida, California and New York. They allege the shops are selling Roor counterfeits, violating its trademark. Almost 200 lawsuits have been filed since 2013, with most coming in the last year.

Licensee Sream Inc. says the counterfeits are costing the company millions.

Shop owners say the amount is exaggerated and call the lawsuits legal extortion.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s