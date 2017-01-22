Animal shelter admits to mistakenly euthanizing Arkansas woman’s dog

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KARK) – The North Little Rock Animal Shelter is investigating how a woman’s dog was mistakenly euthanized.

Cindy Toland said she’s been heartbroken ever since learning Gambit was accidentally put to sleep.

“He was just so playful and happy,” said Toland.

She can’t help but smile as she talks about him.

“He always had this personality, like happy go lucky … nothing could get him down,” said Toland.

Toland adopted him in 2014, but there was one problem, Gambit was mixed with pit bull … a type of dog not allowed in North Little Rock.

“I don’t understand why we can’t adopt them out,” said Toland. “Give them a chance to be adopted into a loving home.”

Gambit got out one day and ended up in the North Little Rock Animal Shelter.

“I know that is just a terrible place for a dog to be,” said Toland.

She was able to get him out and gave him to a family near Helena-West Helena.

“The guy who helped me re-home him was telling me that he was fine,” said Toland.

She got a call one day Gambit was back in the animal shelter.

“I’m still unclear as to what he was doing in North Little Rock,” said Toland.

The shelter scheduled to euthanize Gambit, but then allowed Toland a chance to fight for him in court.

“They assured me that he would be held at least until February 9th,” said Toland.

But Tuesday.

“Worst phone call of my life, really” said Toland.

The animal shelter told Toland Gambit had been put down.

“I freaked out. I even dropped the phone,” said Toland. “I couldn’t speak to this person longer. I was on the phone crying.”

Nathan Hamilton, Communications Director for the City of North Little Rock, said someone dropped the ball.

“We made a mistake,” said Hamilton. “It’s a terrible situation. We have policies and procedures to make sure this does not happen and those policies and procedures were not followed.”

“He was such an amazing loving boy,” said Toland.

Hamilton is not sure how long their investigation will take.