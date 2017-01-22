ALERT- Cancellations due to possible storms Sunday afternoon

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
r-storm-team-8-web_bkg_tex

(WFLA) — The following organizations have passed along details about events that they are cancelling or rescheduling because of the threat of possible strong storms on Sunday afternoon. Be sure to check back throughout the day. We will be updating this list as new cancellations come in.  See the Storm Team 8 Forecast here.

EVENT CANCELLATIONS

If you are flying out of Tampa International Airport or plan to pick someone up, check here for possible flight delays or cancellations.

Related-

Click to download ‘Weather Max’ for Free 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s