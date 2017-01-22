ALERT- Cancellations due to possible storms Sunday afternoon

(WFLA) — The following organizations have passed along details about events that they are cancelling or rescheduling because of the threat of possible strong storms on Sunday afternoon. Be sure to check back throughout the day. We will be updating this list as new cancellations come in. See the Storm Team 8 Forecast here.

EVENT CANCELLATIONS

If you are flying out of Tampa International Airport or plan to pick someone up, check here for possible flight delays or cancellations.

Related-