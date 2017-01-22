2 MLB players die in separate car crashes in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say two MLB players died in separate car crashes there.

A spokesman for the Kansas City Royals says pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. ESPN reported that the crash happened in the town of Juan Adrian. Ventura was from the Dominican Republic.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say Andy Marte, 33, also died in a separate crash. Marte was a former major league infielder who was from the Dominican Republic.

Marte was driving his Mercedes at a high rate of speed when it crashed said Sports Illustrated, citing local reports. Marte played for the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Indians.