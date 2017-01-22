1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at San Antonio mall

San Antonio police are investigating a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall on Jan. 22, 2017 (WOAI-TV San Antonio Photo)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KXAS) – One person was killed and six others were wounded in an attempted robbery at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, officials said.

The robbery happened at the KAY Jewelers store in the mall, San Antonio mayor’s office said.

One suspect is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect. It is unclear if the second suspect is still in the mall or fled, according to the mayor’s office. Police are unsure if this person is armed.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The spokesperson confirmed that people were injured in the shooting, but the nature of their injuries was not immediately known.

Video from NBC affiliate WOAI-TV shows multiple police cars, ambulances and law enforcement outside of a Dillard’s department store. A person inside the mall who spoke to WOAI-TV said he heard six shots.

The Rolling Oaks Mall is located along Loop 1604 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

