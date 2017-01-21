Vehicle belonging to missing Spring Hill man found near Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Alachua County have located a vehicle tied to a missing person’s case out of Hernando County.

Paul Anthony Marvella was last seen on Sunday after making a delivery for his boss at a tissue bank in Jacksonville. The 30-year-old Spring Hill resident contacted his employer saying he was on his way but he never made it back.

According to a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office report the vehicle Marvella was driving – a 2014 GMC Yukon, Florida tag DNS K41 was found Saturday in Alachua County. Unfortunately there was no sign of the missing man.

HCSO is working closely with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol in their search of Marvella.

At approximately midnight a friend of Marvella said she received a call from him and that he was near Starke, but the call dropped. His mother spoke with News Channel 8 on Thursday.

“We are running out of options,” explained Wendy Marvella. “We just need to find him and that’s where we are. We’re asking the public, please, please, anybody [call] 9-1-1.”

If you have seen Marvella or have any other information on his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency.