Vehicle belonging to missing Spring Hill man found near Gainesville

By Published:
Marvella, 30, texted his employer Sunday night saying he would be home soon.
Marvella, 30, texted his employer Sunday night saying he would be home soon.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Alachua County have located a vehicle tied to a missing person’s case out of Hernando County.

Paul Anthony Marvella was last seen on Sunday after making a delivery for his boss at a tissue bank in Jacksonville. The 30-year-old Spring Hill resident contacted his employer saying he was on his way but he never made it back.

According to a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office report the vehicle Marvella was driving – a 2014 GMC Yukon, Florida tag DNS K41 was found Saturday in Alachua County. Unfortunately there was no sign of the missing man.

HCSO is working closely with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol in their search of Marvella.

At approximately midnight a friend of Marvella said she received a call from him and that he was near Starke, but the call dropped. His mother spoke with News Channel 8 on Thursday.

“We are running out of options,” explained Wendy Marvella. “We just need to find him and that’s where we are. We’re asking the public, please, please, anybody [call] 9-1-1.”

If you have seen Marvella or have any other information on his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s