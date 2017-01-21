Thousands attend Women’s March in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands joined hands and marched in downtown St. Petersburg to show solidarity with those in Washington D.C. for the Women’s March

Amy Weintraub, one of the organizers, believes many are concerned with the new presidential administration.

“Since the election, there’s been a lot of dejection among people who care about human rights, who care about racial justice, who care about women’s rights, who care about environmental sustainability,” said Weintraub.

“And we believe from the get-go, from the beginning of this president’s term, we have to show that we’re not going to be quiet about it.”

Suzanne Benton, another organizer of the event, told the crowd of an estimated 17-thousand people, that their voices will be heard.

“We’re going to e-mail, we’re going to call,” Benton said from the stage set up at Demen’s Landing Park. “We’re going to sit in those legislators who have no moral compass, who go with the wind.”

Among those in attendance, Gerri Raymond, who believes with a new administration should come significant change.

“We’re going in the wrong direction. We need to be helping people,” said Raymond. “I’m here for women’s rights. I’m here because I believe we need great change. And we’re going in the wrong direction.”

Travis Prince was certainly in the minority at this rally, holding a Trump sign. He says there were only a few in the crowd who gave him a hard time.

Most waved, one man gave him a hug. He simply wants people to give the new commander in chief a shot.

“Eight years ago I was really upset when Obama was put into office, but you know, I kind of had to tuck my tail and give it a chance,” said Prince. “And I want everyone to give him the same chance Obama got eight years ago “