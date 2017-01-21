Police rescue injured owl in Clearwater

Published:
Police rescue injured owl in Clearwater (Photo: Clearwater Police)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police officers in Clearwater helped rescue an injured owl outside of a condominium complex on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Countryside Blvd after a nearby homeowner noticed the owl appeared to be injured.

The Clearwater Police Department shared photos of the owl on their Facebook page, which initially looked like a statute. Officers called a local veterinarian who came and rescued the great horned owl.

Upon examination, the owl had an injured foot and was unable to fly. The owl is currently being cared for by the vet before it is released back into the wild.

 

