BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Police say five people have been shot outside a South Florida house.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in an email Saturday that the victims were four adults and one child. Their ages and conditions were not immediately released.

Slater says police got a call about the shooting just after 4:20 p.m. She described it as an extremely active investigation.

No other details were immediately available.