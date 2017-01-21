Plant City Police identify gunman shot by officer Friday night

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old convicted felon is in the hospital after he was shot Friday night by an officer with the Plant City Police Department.

Isaac Macher Thomas was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a Plant City Police Department report officers were dispatched to the McDonalds location at 2001 James L. Redman Parkway just after 9:30 pm in response to a disturbance call. The report states a suspect, later identified as Thomas, fired a shot in the direction of officers and a fully-marked patrol vehicle.

A pursuit ensued and the suspect was eventually captured near the intersection of North Alexander and West Reynolds streets. Police say Thomas pointed his firearm at Sergeant James Burchett when he was shot by the officer.

The suspect is no stranger to law enforcement. He has several prior arrests in Hillsborough County and served time in state prison following a 2010 conviction on a carjacking charge. Sgt. Burchett has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of investigation into the shooting.

Authorities say his prompt response and actions defused a potentially dangerous situation. Burchett has been with PCPD for seven years. Thomas is in stable condition.