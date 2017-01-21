Suspect in custody following Plant City officer-involved shooting

No officers were injured.

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Plant City Police say a suspect was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting.

It all began around 9:30 p.m. Friday as police say officers were called to the McDonald’s at 2001 James L. Redman Pkwy for a large and hostile group. When officers arrived on scene, police say a man fired at least one round from a firearm towards the immediate direction of a police officer in full uniform and operating a fully marked police unit, who was there to investigate the disturbance.

After that, police say the suspect fled the scene and the officer chased after him from Alexander Street to Reynolds Street, where the suspect attempted to turn eastbound onto Reynolds Street but was unable to make the turn and traveled beyond the roadway and into a business plaza and crashed the vehicle into a dental office suite. As the suspect tried to run away from there, authorities say a second PCPD officer arrived on scene and saw the suspect point a firearm at the officer in a threatening manner. Investigators say that officer became fearful that his life was in imminent danger and discharged his service weapon at the suspect. The suspect was struck and taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with non life threatening injuries, according to police.

Per standard Plant City Police Department protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of several simultaneous investigations by the Plant City Police Department, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.

 

