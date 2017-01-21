Pasco deputies investigate armed robbery at CVS

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies have released photos in the armed robbery of the CVS pharmacy located on the southeast corner of Land O Lakes Blvd & SR 54 at 7:20pm Friday.

Per surveillance video, deputies say a male, possibly white, entered the CVS wearing a dark hoodie, a New England Patriots BB cap and some type of cloth covering his lower face. The suspect is described to be 5’10” to 6” and thin build. Deputies say the suspect walked to the pharmacy and displayed an unknown type handgun, demanded narcotics, specifically Hydromorphone. No other items were demanded or taken.

The suspect then exited the store and was last observed running south paralleling LOL Blvd, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone who has any information about this case can leave an anonymous message at the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay Inc at 1-800-873-TIPS.