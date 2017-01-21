Manatee Sheriff’s Office issues arrest warrant for murder suspect

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant in connection with Friday night’s fatal shooting of a Palmetto man.

Terry Lavon McDonald Jr. is being sought on a second-degree murder charge. At the time of this incident, the 24-year-old convicted felon was already on probation for a 2016 fleeing to elude charge.

According to a MCSO report deputies responded to a residence in the 2300 block of 1st Ave. East just before 8 pm Friday. Robert Eugene Brewer, 21, suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In December, 2015, Brewer was arrested on murder charges in the shooting death of 27-year-old Kevin McCants but the charge was later dropped.

If you have any information on McDonald’s whereabouts or any other information about this case, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).