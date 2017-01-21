Deputies make $6.8M record-setting grow house bust

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are calling it the largest marijuana bust in Highlands County history: more than 200 plants, with a street value of up to $6.85 million, were taken from a home on Lorida this weekend.

The bust happened after officials raided a home in 1300 block of Bluff Hammock Road in Lorida. Officials said the grow operation housed inside the home was elaborate, spanning 3,500 square feet that had been intricately divided out across more than a half-dozen insulated rooms inside.

Each room was filled with, what deputies called, “high-grade marijuana plants.” Once inside, deputies said they also discovered extensive lighting, timers and irrigation systems to manage the crops.

Calling it “one of the most elaborate he has ever seen,” Major Mike Brown said deputies seized 282 pot plants weighing more than 2-thousand pounds.

Deputies arrested Frank Delgado-Alejo, 46, of Hialeah. He is facing charges of cultivation of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana (over 2,000 pounds), renting or owning a structure for trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond at the Highlands County Jail.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Miami Field Division reported drug prices in Central Florida, “a pound of marijuana ranges from $1,200 to $3,200, which makes the street value of the marijuana from $2.57 million to $6.85 million.”