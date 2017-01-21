Citrus County deputies on lookout for bank robbery suspect

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a bank robbery suspect.

According to a CCSO report Brent Edward Bevil robbed the Bank of America location at 4395 South Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa Friday afternoon. The 38-year-old convicted felon fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The report says the suspect is homeless and may be hiding in another area of Citrus County.

Bevil has an extensive criminal history in both Citrus and Marion counties. His prior arrests include attempted second-degree murder, drug possession, burglary, battery, aggravated assault and intimidation of a witness.

Bevil stands 6’3’’ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen the suspect, call 9-1-1 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477; you could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.