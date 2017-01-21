Brandon man fighting for his life as police seek his shooter

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 37-year-old Brandon man is fighting for his life as Dade City Police search for his shooter.

Bilal A. Belle suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body just after 11:30 pm Friday night near a residence in the 37000 block of Moceri Ave. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery; Belle is listed in critical condition.

According to a Dade City Police Department report the victim had attended a memorial service in the area and was part of a very large crowd that had spilled out into several yards. Witnesses say Belle was standing in front of his pick-up truck when he was hit.

Authorities are not releasing any other details at this time and are seeking the public’s help. If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Robert Tungate at 352-521-1495.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

 

 

