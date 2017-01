AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WESH) – A 4-year-old was shot and killed in Auburndale, police say.

Officers were called Friday night to a home in the 100 block of Lakeside Hills Loop where they said a child was found with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital and later died. The incident is still under investigation.

At this time, the name of the child and other details are not being released.