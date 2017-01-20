What’s Next for Barack & Michelle Obama

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KARK) – As Barack and Michelle Obama exit the White House for the final time as sitting president and first lady, they’re looking ahead to continuing their service to the public through a foundation bearing their name.

“The work of perfecting our union is never finished, and we look forward to joining you in that effort as fellow citizens,” the nation’s 44th president said in a video released online Friday.

“First, we’re going to take a break. We’re finally going to get some sleep and take some time to be with our family,” Mrs. Obama added.

