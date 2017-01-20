Trump Chief of Staff Priebus to freeze regulations, president signs order to ease burden of ACA

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is wasting no time getting down to business on Inauguration Day.

A spokesman said Trump signed an executive order ordering federal agencies to ease burden of the Affordable Care Act.

Within minutes, the White House confirmed Trump’s chief of staff Priebus issued a government-wide order immediately freezing regulations.

