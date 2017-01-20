Trump Chief of Staff Priebus to freeze regulations, president signs order to ease burden of ACA

President Donald Trump waves after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is wasting no time getting down to business on Inauguration Day.

A spokesman said Trump signed an executive order ordering federal agencies to ease burden of the Affordable Care Act.

Within minutes, the White House confirmed Trump’s chief of staff Priebus issued a government-wide order immediately freezing regulations.

