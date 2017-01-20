Tampa police looking for attempted sexual battery suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating an attempted sexual battery that happened in the Busch Gardens area.
Investigators have not released specific details about the circumstances.
Detectives say the attempted battery happened in the area of 30th St. N. and E. Bougainvillea.
The suspect is described as a black male, 35 years of age with a muscular build and a dark skin complexion.
He is 5′ 10” to 6′ tall and was last seen wearing an olive colored t-shirt and dark athletic shorts.
If you have information related to this suspect or the offense, contact the Tampa Police Department.
