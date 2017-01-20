Heavy rain, damaging winds possible for Tampa Bay area weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This weekend will be capped off by the approach of a strong storm system from the Gulf of Mexico, according to Storm Team 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Humidity will increase during the day on Saturday, but the rain chance remains slim.

There is only a 20% chance of spotty showers Saturday and Saturday night across the Tampa Bay area, but other parts of the Southeast should expect strong to severe storms at that time, Spann said.

By Sunday morning, the system in the Gulf of Mexico will be strengthening as it heads toward the east. The weather will deteriorate as a front creates a squall line of thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Storm Team 8 meteorologists are tracking the front with Max Defender 8, the world’s most powerful weather radar. That squall line could produce heavy downpours and damaging straight-line winds.

“The threat for tornadoes or waterspouts is small as this front passes across the state,” Spann explained.

The showers and thunderstorms will taper off from north to south Sunday night into Monday morning. Once the front has passed, cooler air will rush in creating windy conditions.

The storm system will also create dangerous conditions on the area waterways. The winds will create high seas and dangerous rip currents starting late Saturday and lingering through Monday.

