Spike in violent crime has Hernando Co. deputies on high alert

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A spike in crime has Hernando County Sheriff, Al Neinhuis, and his deputies on high alert.

He said many of the crimes committed include burglaries, break-ins and shootings.

Detectives are looking into eight cases where crimes have been committed and the suspects have all got away.

“What I think that concerns me is the frequency of which it’s been happening in the last month or so,” said Sheriff Neinhuis, during a press conference Friday.

Since November, investigators have seen an increase in violent crimes around Hernando Co.

Seven crimes happened in January.

Snapshots were taken of several suspects casing a gun store in Spring Hill.

Thieves have also scooped out nearby neighborhoods.

There was a smash and grab at the Target on U.S. 19 in Spring Hill two weeks ago.

Sheriff Neinhuis said several of his deputies have been targets. A gun was stolen from one of his deputy’s vehicle during a car burglary. Someone also fired a shot at a deputy’s car, putting a bullet hole in the trunk.

The latest incident happened Thursday on Danforth Road in Spring Hill. A man confronted someone trying to break into his car. The suspect took off running and fired several shot at the victim.

People who live in the area say they’re staying vigilant.

“They obviously don’t think anything is wrong with it,” said Emily Evans.

Sharon Wilson said, “If I’m home and I see something suspicious, literally I will open the door and let the dog out to go smell around.”

The Sheriff describes the brazen bandits as juveniles, armed and dangerous.

He suspects some are coming from Central Florida.

He warns residents not to confront them.

“These individuals look like they’re ready to take action and unfortunately we’re going to have to respond to force, with force if that incident arises,” said Sheriff Neinhuis.