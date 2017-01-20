School bus involved in accident on Sunset Point Road, all lanes shut down

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Public Safety is alerting the public to avoid Sunset Point Road under US 19 Friday afternoon.

The alert was sent out via Twitter and said crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident.

One of the vehicles is a school bus.

Clearwater Public Safety said 15 children were on the bus, but none were injured.

All lanes of the road are shut down.

Officials did confirm injuries in the crash.

