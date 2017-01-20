Schedule for Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration

Friday, January 20, 2017
Swearing-in Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the United States Capitol
President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence will be sworn in to office on the west front of the United States Capitol. Joining them will be their families, members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, Diplomatic Corps and other distinguished invited guests.
Inaugural Parade: 3 to 5 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue
Following the swearing-in ceremony, the parade will follow the President and Vice President from the Capitol to the White House. The parade is a favorite tradition for families and supporters from all over the country to see our nation’s new President, Vice President and their families make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue followed by parade participants.
There will be more than 8,000 parade participants representing forty organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups.
Those selected to join the inaugural parade are listed below in alphabetical order:
- 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas
- 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard – Fort Riley, Kansas
- Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky
- Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia
- Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio
- Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida
- Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana
- Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana
- First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Waynesboro, Virginia
- Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia
- Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania
- Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana
- Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas
- Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York
- Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California
- Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan
- Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York
- North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina
- NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York
- Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois
- Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida
- Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas
- Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama
- Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas
- The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina
- The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado
- Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi
- University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee
- VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia
- West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana
- American Veterans – National
- Boy Scouts of America – National
- US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National
- Disabled American Veterans – National
- Paralyzed American Veterans – National
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors– National
- US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National
- Wounded Warrior Project – National
- Military & DoD Kids Overseas– U.S. Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy
- Moreover, each branch of the United States military will also be represented.
Inaugural Balls: 7 to 11 p.m. at the Walter E. Washingon Convention Center
The President-elect and Mrs. Trump and Vice President-elect and Mrs. Pence plan to attend all three inaugural balls to join in ringing in a new day in America.
National Prayer Service: 10 to 11 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral
On Saturday, January 21, an interfaith prayer service will be held at Washington’s National Cathedral. This is a private event and tickets are not available to the public.
