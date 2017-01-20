Schedule for Donald Trump Presidential Inauguration

Friday, January 20, 2017

President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence will be sworn in to office on the west front of the United States Capitol. Joining them will be their families, members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, Diplomatic Corps and other distinguished invited guests.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the parade will follow the President and Vice President from the Capitol to the White House. The parade is a favorite tradition for families and supporters from all over the country to see our nation’s new President, Vice President and their families make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue followed by parade participants.

There will be more than 8,000 parade participants representing forty organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups.

Those selected to join the inaugural parade are listed below in alphabetical order:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard – Fort Riley, Kansas

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida

Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana

Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Waynesboro, Virginia

Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana

Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas

Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois

Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida

Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas

Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama

Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina

The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado

Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi

University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee

VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia

West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana

American Veterans – National

Boy Scouts of America – National

US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National

Disabled American Veterans – National

Paralyzed American Veterans – National

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors– National

US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National

Wounded Warrior Project – National

Military & DoD Kids Overseas– U.S. Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy

Moreover, each branch of the United States military will also be represented.

The President-elect and Mrs. Trump and Vice President-elect and Mrs. Pence plan to attend all three inaugural balls to join in ringing in a new day in America.

On Saturday, January 21, an interfaith prayer service will be held at Washington’s National Cathedral. This is a private event and tickets are not available to the public.

